MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While protestors continued to criticize the City of Mobile’s body camera policy, a new rule was put in place that requires all use of force reports to be sent to the city’s Executive Director of Public Safety, Robert Lasky.

“I have now asked for every use of force report to be sent to my office,” Lasky said.

Lasky, who took the job last month, introduced the policy on Monday. The policy would allow him to review any relevant body camera footage any time a use-of-force report is filed within the Mobile Police Department.

“There is a use of force report every time force is used,” Lasky said.

A use-of-force report must be filed by the police department any time force was used.

All interactions with the police department are recorded on body cameras, but not all interactions will be reviewed. Only those with reports to go along with it will land on Lasky’s desk.

In his reviews, Lasky said he evaluates two main factors: the appropriateness of force and whether the officer attempted to de-escalate the situation before using force.

“I will be viewing as many of those body cams, personally, as I can until we get to the bottom and figure out what’s going on,” Lasky said.

Before the policy was put in place, supervisors reviewed the reports and took any action necessary. In an effort to hold the supervisors accountable, Lasky said he would be reviewing the reports along with the supervisors.

“If there’s something on those videos that should’ve been reported or should’ve been acted on but was not, it’s the supervisors who are going to be held accountable,” Lasky said.

For the past few weeks, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn called for accountability within the ranks of the police department.

“Everyone needs to be held accountable; I think it’s just part of life,” Penn said.

In 2023, four deadly encounters with MPD raised the eyebrows of city leaders and community members alike. Following the most recent death, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson requested that former U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Alabama Kenyen Brown review the police department’s policies as it relates to the use of force.

With two of the deaths in 2023 occurring during pre-dawn raids conducted by MPD’s SWAT team, Stimpson has placed a suspension on the department’s use of pre-dawn raids until the findings of Brown’s review are made public.

Penn said he’s taking Stimpson’s actions a step further, drafting an ordinance that would permanently ban all of MPD’s pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants. Penn said that the ordinance should be on the agenda in the coming weeks.