MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were shot while sitting in a car; one of them dies. Now Mobile Police are investigating its latest homicide.

Wendell Austin is a close friend of the victim Montraze Slater who died as a result of his injuries. Austin’s brother, Greg was the surviving victim, and he underwent multiple surgeries. The continued violence in Mobile has prompted local activist Nija Hill to move out of the city, but she is still pushing for change.

Wendell Austin said his brother, Greg, and friend, Montraze Slater, were sitting in a parked car getting ready to go out for the night until an unknown person pulled up by them and started an argument.

“The culprit kind came through and had said stuff to Montraze,” explained Wendell. “And Montraze let him know that he didn’t know what he was talking about. And, you know, we have nothing to do with anything. And, well, the guy left and came back and opened fire.”

A tough Easter weekend for Wendell as his brother Greg was listed in critical condition, but Wendell said he’s doing much better than he was that night.

“You know, it’s been kind of hard for me to process it. I just left the hospital checking on my brother. He just got out of surgery,” said Wendell.

Wendell said he was extremely close to Montraze, saying he was a good man who never bothered anyone and that he was taken too soon.

“I don’t think blood could have made us any closer,” said Wendell. “He was a great friend of the family, well known in the city. You know, great guy. Does a lot of community service and he hosted a lot of events in the city and promote as well. He was just a fine guy.”

Local activist Nija Hill lost her son, Chavan, in 2021 to gun violence. Noticing these issues in Mobile, she founded Mothers Against Gun Violence. She may have left for her safety but she continues to make changes.

“This is a problem that we need to address and address now,” said Hill. “It hurts my heart every time I see another mother that was JUST happy—like you really don’t realize how blessed you are to wake up and look at your children.”

Both Wendell and Nija are pushing people to have conversations with one another instead of picking up guns.

“If we could just stop and take a moment and find out what the problem is and come to a resolution,” said Wendell. “The world will be a much better place.”

“I mean, it’s so many things that can be resolved by a conversation instead of hate,” said Hill.

So far, Mobile Police have not made any arrests in this murder case.