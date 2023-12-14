MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile area is one of just nine metros nationwide that have reportedly seen an increase in brick-and-mortar retail.

Almost all city metros have seen a decrease in brick-and-mortar retail, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to UpgradedPoints, a travel news website.

Brick-and-mortar retail

A brick-and-mortar store is “a retail location where business owners showcase their products using a physical storefront,” according to Shopify. These stores allow customers to shop in person, talk to store representatives and sometimes test products.

Examples of brick-and-mortar stores are grocery stores like Walmart and Greers, specialty stores like CVS and department stores like Belk.

Mobile Metro Report

The Mobile Metro area has experienced a 0.1% increase in brick-and-mortar stores from 2011 to 2021, UpgradedPoints said.

This may not seem like a lot, but the area is one of only nine metro areas with increased store numbers in the reported period. There are 3.4 brick-and-mortar retail stores for every 1,000 Mobile residents, the website said.

The metro area with reportedly the largest decline in brick-and-mortar stores is San Jose, Calif., with a 23.6% decrease.

