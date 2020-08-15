Mo’Bay Beignet Co. coming to Toomer’s Corner

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. — Mo’Bay Beignet announced on its Facebook a plan to bring business to Toomer’s Corner in late 2020.

https://www.facebook.com/mobaybeignetco/

WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers did a story on this establishment and its tasty beignets earlier this year when the business was just opening up shop. Now, Mo’Bay Beignet wants to share its treats with the world, “one city at a time.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories