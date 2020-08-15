Mo’Bay Beignet Co. coming to Toomer’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. — Mo’Bay Beignet announced on its Facebook a plan to bring business to Toomer’s Corner in late 2020.
WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers did a story on this establishment and its tasty beignets earlier this year when the business was just opening up shop. Now, Mo’Bay Beignet wants to share its treats with the world, “one city at a time.”
