MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Mobile continue to mourn the death of the first black woman to serve on Mobile’s City Council.

Irmatean Watson was elected in 1985 when the city changed to a mayor/council form of government. She served on the council for eight years.

Irmatean Watson’s family said she was nothing short of a dynamic woman.

“Growing up I think we knew she was a big deal because it was instilled in us that she was a big deal,” said her granddaughter Christina Yancy. “But for the longest time, I don’t think I could put into words all the things she did.”

“All in all she was a phenomenal business person, entrepreneur, a community activist,” said her son Charles Watson.”But more importantly, she was a woman of integrity.”

Watson impacted many in The Port City, serving as the first black woman on the Mobile City Council. In addition, she was also one of the first black pharmacists in the state of Alabama.

“She had a huge impact on the city of Mobile,” said her son Chris Watson. “You know there is a lake and a walking trail named after her at Tricentennial Park based on the work that she did to maintain that freshwater structure out there. So, she put in the time to make sure that that was saved and for that, she was recognized for that.”

Watson will always be remembered as a contributing part of Mobile’s history. To her family though, she will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

“When someone passes away you hear people say I’m going to miss their laugh or the way they told jokes, the way they cooked,” said Yancy. “For me, I think just her presence. I think as a grandmother she didn’t have to be in the room. Just her essence of knowing she’s around it was were going to be okay.”

“We can continue to show our love for her by continuing to pour back into the community and continuing to show our love for others,” said her daughter-in-law Aneesha Watson.

Watson’s funeral will be held Friday, May 6 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.