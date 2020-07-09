Mob Music Festival moves online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year’s Mob Music Festival is going online.

The festival was supposed to be held in downtown Mobile this weekend, but things will be different for the event. Instead, you will be able to watch live performances through the festival’s Facebook page or its official website.

The annual event features up and coming artists in every genre from across the Gulf Coast. Performances will start at 5 p.m. Friday and run through Sunday.

