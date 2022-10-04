MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Anthony Malek Alston, 19, was wanted for the murder of Jamarcus Lewis. The 27-year-old was found shot Saturday, Sept. 24 outside the convenience store off Highway 90 in Thedore.

Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. A vigil was recently held for Lewis, who was affectionately called “Lip” by his mother, Jessica Wright.

Alston is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Alston’s bond hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022.