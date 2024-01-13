MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Mobile are looking a little bit cleaner after a city-wide community service project in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dressed in safety vests and with litter grippers in hand–small groups branch out from Holloway Elementary School for this annual project.

“I love that the community comes together. It’s all different kinds of people, all ages, and they come together and they’re able to work hard and then they’re able to feel pride about what they’ve been able to do,” said Evelyn DeAngelo with Love Your Community. This neighborhood around the school is one of seven spots getting some clean-up assistance as part of a community service project to honor MLK.

“Martin Luther King was definitely all about service and serving his people and community. So this is just a way that we can celebrate his legacy by getting together and having this day of service,” said Tiffany Dawkins with Keep Mobile Beautiful. Each of the clean-up sites was in a different Mobile City Council district, from west Mobile to midtown to downtown, volunteers fanned out across the city to make the best of their time–making the city a little bit better with one bit of junk removed at a time.

“I think it’s good to see citizens out helping and giving back to our community and the resonance, seeing people actively engage and then seeing young people participate in the day of service is just amazing,” said Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn.