MLK/Monday Adults Mardi Gras Association cancels participation in Big Monday Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With COVID-19 still on the rise, the MLK/Monday Adults Mardi Gras Association has decided not to participate in the Big Monday Mardi Gras parade on February 15th.
The MLK/Monday Adults Mardi Gras Association has canceled their participation in the Big Monday Mardi Gras parade scheduled for February 15th 2021 due to COVID-19 surge. The Executive Board elected to do this because of the number of people who attends our parade each year that it would be in our best interest not to place any of our riding groups, their families and those who normally attend our parade in harms way.MLK/Monday Adults Mystics Executive Board
