MLK/Monday Adults Mardi Gras Association cancels participation in Big Monday Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A water main break near 1501 Navco Rd. resulted in a water outage, and the outage affected MAWSS customers who are on the north and south sides of I-10 from McVay Drive to Dog River.

MAWSS is asking customers in the affected areas to boil water for three minutes prior to consumption. MAWSS crews will flush the lines and test the water. Customers will be notified when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.