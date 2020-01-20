MLK Celebrations across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are several events planned across the gulf coast to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s a sampling of some of them.

The University of South Alabama and other groups will gather at Bishop State’s main campus at 10 for a pre-rally. They and others will march from Bishop to Lyons Park starting at noon.

The Port City Chapter of Blacks in Government is hosting the 31st Annual MLK Breakfast at the Locale starting at 8:30. News 5’s Amber Grigley will be the MC.

Members of South Brookley United Methodist Church will be working on community service projects around the area in honor of the day.

In Prichard, there will be a rally with speakers at 10:30 at the Cooper Municipal Complex.

Across the bay in Bay Minette the 34th Annual Memorial March will begin at Kid Park at 10 am. They will end at John F. Rhodes Civic Center and former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones will be the keynote speaker.

Pensacola’s MLK Day parade starts at 11 downtown. Pensacola’s Police Department is planning extra security in the wake of recent shootings.

