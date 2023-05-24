MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Major League Baseball star has been appointed to the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, according to a release from the university.

Luis Gonzalez will assume the United States At-Large seat on the board starting on Oct. 1, 2023. That seat is currently held by Margie Tuckson and she will continue to serve the remainder of her term through September.

Gonzalez began his MLB career with the Houston Astros as their 4th-round pick during the June 1988 draft out of the University of South Alabama. While at USA, he earned Baseball America’s All-Freshman second-team honors. Gonzalez later was inducted into USA’s Hall of Fame. Gonzalez was a five-time major league All-Star and won a World Series title in 2001 while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He currently is the Senior Advisor to the President, CEO and Managing Partner for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to Governor Ivey for appointing me to the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to serve the University and its faculty, staff and students,” Gonzalez said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the South Alabama and Mobile community that had such a significant impact on my life and equipped me with invaluable educational and life skills to pursue my passions both on and off the baseball field. I am honored to be able to continue the legacy of the University and the Board in delivering an impactful and meaningful higher education experience to the community it serves.”

Gov. Ivey also reappointed Ron Graham, Dr. Steve Furr, Lenus Perkins and Dr. Steve Stokes for the board.