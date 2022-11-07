MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the Mazda Tribute she was riding in was rear-ended by a Lexus G5350 at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Prickard was pronounced dead at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
