MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a manslaughter charge following a deadly head-on crash in Citronelle on Dec. 5.

32-year-old Clayton Geter’s bond was set at $50,000 per the state’s request. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper’s Division is handling the case, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Bond conditions state he cannot drive or operate a motor vehicle.

According to ALEA, Geter’s Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup driven by 62-year-old Mark S. Stricker on U.S. 45. Stricker was pronounced dead at the scene. Geter was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jail records show Geter lists a home address in Macon, Mississippi.

An arraignment is set for Dec. 27, 2022. WKRG will continue to follow this case and provide updates as we learn more.