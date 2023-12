MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 6, has been found, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police requested the public’s help finding Lea Ann Krumholz, 49, on Friday, Dec. 8.

She had last been seen around Dauphin Island Parkway and Osprey Lane, according to an MPD news release.

According to officials, she has been located and is safe.

