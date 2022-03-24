MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has confirmed the critical missing Oklahoma man has made it back home safely to Oklahoma. This confirmation comes in an updated news release from MPD.

Mobile Police Department sent a press release on Wednesday, March 23 saying Larry Schaum, 64, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, March 22, after the family last saw him Medal of Honor Park three days prior. The press release stated Schaum’s family was spending time in Mobile during spring break from Mustang, Oklahoma.

Mobile Police department sends their thanks for the assistance in finding Schaum and getting him home safely to his family.