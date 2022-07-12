MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a Mobile woman that was previously termed missing has been found and is safe.

Deborah Tormos, 65, was last seen on Monday, July 11, according to police. She allegedly wandered off from Alta Pointe Facility in Mobile. When officers first announced Tormos was missing, they said she suffered from a mental illness that could possibly impair her judgment.

Mobile Police said she had been located as of Tuesday, July 12 at 8:31 a.m. It is unknown when and where Tormos was found.