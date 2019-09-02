MISSING: Mobile Police looking for 63-year-old man missing from group home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man reported missing by his nurse. Police are asking for help finding Malcom Davis, 63. David was last seen on Sunday at approximately 7 p.m. at his group home on 7200 block of Old Military Road in Theodore.

Davis suffers from schizophrenia and is possibly mentally challenged. Davis’s clothing description is unknown at this time. Davis also has a history of walking away from the location and been found in the past at the Walmart located on Rangeline Road.

Police say he was last spotted on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. walking on foot towards Bellingrath Road.

If anyone see or come into contact with Malcom Leon Davis, please call police at (251)208-7211.