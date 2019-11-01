MISSING: Mobile man may be in Biloxi/Gulfport area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Police are turning to the community to help find 26-year-old Albert Renald Moore IV.
Moore was last seen leaving his home on Heaton Drive in Mobile on October 15.
Police say Moore may have traveled to the Biloxi/Gulfport area in a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with Alabama tag YFC479.
Anyone who sees Moore is asked to call (251) 208-7211.
