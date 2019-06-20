Missing man with health problems has been found

UPDATE FROM MCSO: Missing person has been found. He was located at a local hospital.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Major Crimes unit is investigating the disappearance of Marvin Bufard Reed. Reed was last seen Wednesday at his home at 6075 Vergos Drive North.

The 70-year-old is white, bald, 5’5, 117 bounds. He was last seen wearing a brown button down shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Investigators say he’s known to walk off . He has a heart condition, pacemaker, high blood pressure. When he walked off in the past, he was located and transported to the hospital with kidney failure and was placed on hospice, but has since been removed from hospice. Major Crimes is on scene investigating.

If anyone has any information, please contact 251-574-8633.