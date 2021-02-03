Missing Louisiana man spotted in the Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing, possible endangered man from Louisiana has been spotted in the Mobile area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office put out the alert for 84-year-old Louis Edward Pauratore. Pauratore is 5’4″ with gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2012 blue-gray Chevy Silverado with a Louisiana license plate.

It is believed he was last seen in the Mobile area on January 29th. George Ruiz with Geaux Rescue says his organization has been asked to help search for Pauratore.

Ruiz says Mr. Pauratore was reported to be in a state of confusion and lost when at the gas station. His phone was pinged in Pine Mountain, Georgia but there have not been any confirmed sightings in Northern Alabama or Southern Georgia.

If you have seen Pauratore, contact local law enforcement or the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.