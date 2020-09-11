Missing Mobile woman found dead in Lousiana

UPDATE (2:55PM) — According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Savanna Harris’ body was located on the I-10 Twin Span, between Slidell and New Orleans

Deputies say her body was sent to the St. Tammany coroners office and a preliminary investigation indicated foul play is not suspected.

UPDATE (2:31 PM) — Mobile Police say a missing person report was filed with its agency and was in search of her.

However, MPD learned she was found dead in the jurisdiction of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

MPD say that agency would have further details.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was reported missing Friday on the ‘Missing in Mobile’ Facebook page but later it was said that she was found dead.

The Facebook page said Savanna Harris was last seen Thursday evening at 10:30 PM in the Daphne/Mobile area.

WKRG News 5 have reached out to the Mobile Police Department for more information but no comment has been made as of right now.

