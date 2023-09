GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Grand Bay who went missing earlier this week was found dead near her residence.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for Vicki Pritchett, 55, of Grand Bay after she went missing on Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to MCSO, Pritchett was last seen leaving her residence on McGehee Road and never returned.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.