MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing juvenile.

Walter Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Ballard Road in Grand Bay on Saturday, Sept. 30. He was wearing an unknown-color T-shirt, shorts and blue-and-white Nike shoes.

GENERAL AREA LAST SEEN:

Anyone with information on Walter’s whereabouts can contact MCSO at (251)-574-8633.