BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children who were reported missing in Florida were found safe in Mobile County on Thursday, April 6, according to a Facebook post made by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said that a 12-year-old, and a 14-year-old, were found in Bayou La Batre. Multiple agencies from Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana were involved in the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also involved.

The two children were both reported missing on Wednesday, May 5. They were last seen in Lake Butler, Fla., and were believed to have been traveling to Baton Rouge.