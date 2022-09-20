MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD.

Darrell Chambers, 64, was last seen on Sept. 14 on the 3000-block of Pleasant Valley Road walking to a bus stop. Chambers was wearing a checkered shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Chambers is 6-foot, 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Chamber’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211.