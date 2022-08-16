MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD.

Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ car near Delchamps and Adams Street.

According to the release, Holmes “suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused.” Holmes is 5-foot-8, 190-pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Holmes’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.