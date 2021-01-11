Missing Child Alert: Maggie-May Barton Waller

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre Police have issued a missing child alert for 17-year-old Maggie-May Barton Waller.

Waller may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. Waller was last seen January 10, 2021, wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black pants, and brown boots in the Geary Street area.

If you have any information on Waller’s whereabouts please contact Bayou La Batre Police at 251-824-2757.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories