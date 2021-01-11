Missing Child Alert: Maggie-May Barton Waller

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre Police have issued a missing child alert for 17-year-old Maggie-May Barton Waller.
Waller may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. Waller was last seen January 10, 2021, wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black pants, and brown boots in the Geary Street area.
If you have any information on Waller’s whereabouts please contact Bayou La Batre Police at 251-824-2757.
