Missing Child Alert: ALEA searching for 12-year-old Wilmer girl

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from Wilmer.
Makayla Mechell Anderson left her home on Aug. 31 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown. Anderson is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
