MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man from Mobile.

Cleon McCovey, 71, was reported missing by his nephew on Sunday morning. The nephew said McCovey was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 p.m. McCovey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He suffers from dementia, bipolar, and schizophrenia.

If you have seen McCovey or know any information that can help Mobile Police please call 251-208-1700.