MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Angele Caddy, 65, was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 15, by her family, according to the post.

Caddy was last seen around 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, at her home off Moffet Road in Wilmer, Ala.

MCSO said Caddy is five-foot-three, weighing 134 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

You are urged to the call the MCSO at 251-574-8633 if you have any information about Cady.