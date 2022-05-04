MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was last seen at Ascension Providence at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Brooks discharged herself from the hospital, according to a police news release sent May 4. Brooks is from the Wilmer, Ala. area. Police said she is unfamiliar with the Mobile area.

Brooks is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information about Brooks to call the Mobile Police Department: (251-208-7211.