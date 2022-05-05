MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed that the missing 18-year-old Hailey Brooks has been located and found safe.
Mobile Police said Brooks went missing on Tuesday, May 9, after checking herself out of Providence Hospital. She was unfamiliar with the Mobile area because she is from the Wilmer area.
Mobile Police Department wants to thank everyone involved who supported in locating Brooks.
