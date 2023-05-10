MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents on Grafhill Drive South were excited to find their road freshly paved on Monday, but a mistake by the Mobile Area Water Sewer System (MAWSS) caused that road to be dug up.

MAWSS learned they left a camera below the pavement, which raised some concerns with some residents in the neighborhood.

According to MAWSS, the City of Mobile paved the road in the neighborhood too soon before MAWSS could retrieve their camera and finish working on an underground pipe. A spokesperson with MAWSS says if the camera was left under the ground, it could cause sewage issues.

Fortunately, MAWSS was able to get a hold of their camera, but it left a patch in the middle of the street where workers had to repave the hole.

For residents like Lisa Young, they are hoping the road will get back in the original condition it was in.

“When Mobile water has to come in here and do repairs, we understand that it’s an inconvenience; it’s part of life,” said Young. “Don’t dig up my asphalt that’s just been down 48 hours.”

According to MAWSS, the road will be repaired soon and they say it will not cost their customers any extra money.