Mirror-like UV lights accidentally installed too close to stalls at Saraland High School

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A post circulating social media shows what looks like a mirror installed on the ceiling of a bathroom, the poster saying at Saraland High School.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Saraland City Schools superintendent, Dr. Aaron Milner, who says the mirror-like object is actually a UV light. In an effort in the fight against COVID-19, UV lighting was installed throughout the entire school. Dr. Milner says the vendor inadvertently installed lights too close to the stalls in the bathroom. Once they were made aware of the problem, the school quickly responded and got the vendor and maintenance team to correct it.

Dr. Milner says no one’s privacy was invaded.

The superintendent also commented saying this incident serves as a great reminder for parents to immediately contact the school about any issues before posting on social media.