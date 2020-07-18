Minor crash on I-10 Eastbound near Wallace Tunnel causes back up

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Alert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A minor crash on I-10 Eastbound near the Wallace Tunnel has caused a backup into the afternoon.

The crash happened around 9:48, Saturday morning. However, both West and Eastbound lanes are backed up and traffic is moving slowly at this time. All lanes are open.

No injuries have been reported.

WKRG News 5 will update you as more information is provided.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories