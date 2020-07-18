Minor crash on I-10 Eastbound near Wallace Tunnel causes back up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A minor crash on I-10 Eastbound near the Wallace Tunnel has caused a backup into the afternoon.
The crash happened around 9:48, Saturday morning. However, both West and Eastbound lanes are backed up and traffic is moving slowly at this time. All lanes are open.
No injuries have been reported.
WKRG News 5 will update you as more information is provided.
