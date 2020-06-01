Minor clash after tear gas shot into crowd as protesters block I-10 ramp, minor damage to one police car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “No justice, no peace,” this along with other chants filled the streets of downtown as people from all over joined together to let their voices be heard.

But as the crowd grew and heightened tension forced protesters to take another march down Government onto Dauphin Street and gradually to Water Street towards I-10 things took a dramatic detour.

Officers were suited in gear walking through the crowded street stopping protesters from walking onto the I-10 ramp — and telling them to go the other way.

A lot of pushing and screaming from emotional protestors when all of a sudden a bat went flying in the air — followed by water bottles and profanity-filled chants.

News 5’s Amber Grigley and photojournalist Ryan Lothspeich heard a loud boom as tear gas sent the crowd running for cover.

“There are going to be some people in our community that never want to try to create a positive narrative around what’s happening. They’re out to make statements, they have no desire to effect change. But thouse who have a desire to effect change, we will always be willing to sit at the table and we’ll always be willing to work with them,” says Chief Lawrence Batiste with MPD.

One police car was damaged with its windows busted out.

LATEST STORIES: