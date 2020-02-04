Miles, Morehouse to play in Mobile

MOBILE (WKRG)

Football fans from Birmingham and Atlanta will be headed to Mobile this fall. The 2020 Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority will feature the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers hosting the Miles College Golden Bears in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference showdown. The organizers announced the match-up Tuesday

The game will be played September 19, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium with a 5pm kickoff.

“We’re very excited to be hosting another big football weekend in Mobile this fall,” said Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority. “This will be the 5th year that HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football has returned to Mobile and we expect alumni and fans of both colleges will enjoy another fun-filled week of events.”

Alabama A&M beat Central State (Ohio) 63-20 in last year’s GCC before 11,590 fans.