MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The cannon in midtown Mobile is soaked in orange paint. This follows McGill-Toolen Catholic High School’s lopsided win over nearby rival Murphy High School Friday night. The Yellow Jackets trounced the Panthers in a 42-point shutout.
Victorious McGill Students coated the midtown cannon in orange paint overnight. This is a tradition that appears to show no signs of slowing down despite changes this year. Earlier this year, the city of Mobile announced they would no longer issue permits to paint the cannon. Days before this year’s McGill-Murphy game, McGill rolled out a new cannon on the LIP to be painted by the victor of the game.