MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway.

Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. Witnesses told officers they saw the boy driving a stolen car in the area.

Officers were searching the area when they found the boy and the stolen car at Gorgas Park. Officers arrested the boy and took him to Strickland Youth Center.