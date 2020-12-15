SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Leadership Class at Mary G. Montgomery High donated $1,800 to a new baseball park for children with special needs
The Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park is being built off Johnson Road, about two miles southwest of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Snow Road. The class had set a goal of raising $1,000 as part of Red Ribbon Week, but the school exceeded that goal. MGM is challenging other area schools to raise money as well.
Alabama Pecan Development and South Alabama Utilities have donated land to the project. The Schmidt Family has pledged $1 million toward the $3 million project. The Mobile County Commission has invested $500,000 in paving the road. And Mobile County Public Schools are collecting donations for and will operate the field. For more information about the Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park, click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage
- Mobile City Council approves Africatown tourism contract
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- COVID-19 vaccine is not an ‘end-all,’ Tijuana residents are told
- Fire damages fishing boat, four rescued from Gulf waters