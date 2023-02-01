SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they have made an arrest after multiple students became sick from eating THC-infused candy.

According to officials, Terrian Williams, 18, was arrested on a felony warrant Wednesday morning. Williams was charged with distributing/selling drugs to minors. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said Williams bought Fruity Pebbles bars online and brought them to school.

Two other students were allegedly involved, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old is facing fraud charges after allegedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a McDonalds in West Mobile. The teenager allegedly used those cards to buy THC gummies and candy.

MCPSS said four students became sick after eating the bars infused with THC. One of the four students was taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old is facing charges in both cases. She is charged with 19 counts of trafficking in stolen identities.