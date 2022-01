MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a house fire in West Mobile.

MFRD has contained a fire at a home at 149 East Drive Friday night. A 73 year old woman was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, for potential smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown.

There is a noted missing house cat. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.