Gas odor prompts buildings to evacuate on Mobile Infirmary property, now resolved

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-fire-engine-fire-truck-resized_36976981_ver1.0_640_360_1525311117417.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was called to the area of 158 Mobile Infirmary Boulevard due to the presence of gas odor.

Mobile Infirmary confirms the gas odor was due to ongoing construction at Urology Associates on Mobile Infirmary property. The situation is now under control. Both the Urology Associates and ProHealth buildings were evacuated as crews worked to resolve the problem. Infirmary confirms ProHealth has reopened.

Mobile Infirmary says this did not impact the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories