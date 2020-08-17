Gas odor prompts buildings to evacuate on Mobile Infirmary property, now resolved

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was called to the area of 158 Mobile Infirmary Boulevard due to the presence of gas odor.

Mobile Infirmary confirms the gas odor was due to ongoing construction at Urology Associates on Mobile Infirmary property. The situation is now under control. Both the Urology Associates and ProHealth buildings were evacuated as crews worked to resolve the problem. Infirmary confirms ProHealth has reopened.

Mobile Infirmary says this did not impact the hospital.

