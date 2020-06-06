MFRD: Visible flames at Summer Tree Apartments on Azalea Road

UPDATE (10:11PM) — MFRD say this was a second-alarm fire due to the building size.

Four units on the backside were impacted. Two units on the top backside are with possible flame damage and the two units below have water damage.

When the first fire truck arrived flames were said to be shooting out of the building.

So far there are no reports of injuries. MFRD is still on scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirm there is a fire at Summer Tree Apartments on Azalea Road Friday evening.

Flames are visible, according to MFRD and they are heading to the scene now.

No further information is available. This is a developing story.

