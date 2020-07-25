MFRD: Fatal two-vehicle crash on Old Government Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploreum Science Center is not only a safe and clean place to host a summer campy but is packed with fun, socially distant activities!

Their summer camp has been running since June 1st. Don Comeaux, Executive Director, explains why their camp is opened for a few more weeks.

“With Mobile schools stating that they were going to push back their opening, we wanted to give parents an opportunity to continue to have that experience,” Don said.