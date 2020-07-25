MFRD: Fatal two-vehicle crash on Old Government Road

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a fatal two-vehicle crash on Old Government Road.

They say two people were extricated and taken to the hospital.

News 5 is on the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories