MFRD: Two shot on Satchel Paige Drive near McGowin Park in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MFRD reports that two people, one woman and one man, were shot on Satchel Paige Drive near McGowin Park Saturday.
According to MFRD, one woman has life-threatening injuries, while the man’s injury is non-life-threatening.
There is no further information available. This is a developing story.
