MFRD: Two shot on Satchel Paige Drive near McGowin Park in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Meet Raider! Why the name Raider? His foster mom's kids came up with the name. He’s great with kids, by the way. So if you have children, you must meet this guy!

Do you already have a dog? That's great, too! Raider loves to play with other dogs! He plays with his foster fur brother non-stop when he's not playing with the kids. He even tries to play with cats, but like most cats, the ones he tries to play with want nothing to do with dogs ;-) Raider is just full of energy!

If you would let him, he will lick you to death! He's just very friendly towards everyone he comes in contact with.

He's almost 2-years-old and weighs around 65-pounds. He's a jumper, so you need to have at least a 6-foot fence if you want to make him a part of your family.

His foster mom says he hasn't had an accident inside her house-- he always asks to go outside. He listens very well and seems eager to learn. He also snores-- loudly! So if you're looking someone to blame for your snoring, who will love you unconditionally even when you do, Raider is your dog!

You can adopt Raider from Save A Stray animal rescue. Send an email to info@saveastray.org and tell them you saw Raider on Cherish's Creature Corner!

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, and is on heartworm and flea prevention.