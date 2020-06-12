MFRD still in search for law firm arson suspect, more businesses affected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue (MFRD) investigators are still looking into the overnight fire at a Mobile Law Office as a possible case of arson.

A GoFundMe account was set up for a neighboring business also affected, along with others within that area — all of them black-owned.

The fire happened Sunday, May 31. According to MFRD, fire crews were called to the flames just before 11 pm on Esplanade Avenue.

“RestHairations The Salon’s” owner, Natasha Washington, is in need of help so she can continue her business. After being shut down for 48 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is another unexpected hit to her business and perhaps a lot closer to home.

In the surveillance video provided by MFRD, you can see a guy walk up to the building. He then throws a brick through the window and then you then start to see flashing indicating that there’s a fire, as the person of interest runs off.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident.

Again, MFRD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected arson. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact MFRD.

LATEST STORIES: