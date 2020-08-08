UPDATE (5:52 PM) — The child is reported to be fully-breathing upon transfer, according to MFRD.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile-Fire Rescue say a 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a pool Saturday.
Life-saving efforts are being administered on the child as he is being transported to the hospital, say MFRD.
LATEST STORIES:
- MFRD say 4-year-old boy found unconscious in pool
- Small plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa
- Hot with scattered afternoon storms
- Small plane makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa
- REPORTS: Former Murphy Panther Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 college football season