MFRD say 4-year-old boy found unconscious in pool

UPDATE (5:52 PM) — The child is reported to be fully-breathing upon transfer, according to MFRD.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile-Fire Rescue say a 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a pool Saturday.

Life-saving efforts are being administered on the child as he is being transported to the hospital, say MFRD.

