MFRD responds to medical office building near Springhill Memorial, fire in insulation

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to an electronic alarm call Monday morning to a medical office building near Springhill Memorial Hospital.

MFRD says firefighters discovered smoke coming out of the air ducts when they arrived on scene at 101 Memorial Hospital Drive. A full engine response was requested. Fire was found in the insulation on the 1st floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but remain on scene to check for hotspots.

No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories