MFRD responds to medical office building near Springhill Memorial, fire in insulation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to an electronic alarm call Monday morning to a medical office building near Springhill Memorial Hospital.

MFRD says firefighters discovered smoke coming out of the air ducts when they arrived on scene at 101 Memorial Hospital Drive. A full engine response was requested. Fire was found in the insulation on the 1st floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but remain on scene to check for hotspots.

No one was injured.

