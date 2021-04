MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Firefighters put out a blaze at a home off Michigan Avenue Monday morning. The fire was called in at about 8:15 this morning at a home in the 1600 block of Sumner Drive.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. It appears the home was part of a a number of homes slated for demolition. So far no reports of any injuries.